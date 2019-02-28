Lawmakers Demand Answers on Surprise Microphones Inside Google Nest

Google failed to mention that there’s a microphone inside its Nest Secure home device product and three Senate Republicans say Americans need to know more.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., who chairs the Commerce, Science and, Transportation Committee and two subcommittee chairmen, Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Jerry Moran, R-Kan., sent a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai Monday demanding more information. In the letter, lawmakers said companies like Google should “be completely transparent with consumers” and that “conducting oversight of instances in which consumers’ trust may have been violated is a priority” for the committee.

Nest owners were caught by surprise earlier this month, when the company announced on its Twitter that users could activate a microphone within the Nest that would enable new features. Though the devices went on sale in 2017, the tweet alarmed users who felt it marked the company’s first mention that there was a microphone inside their homes.

