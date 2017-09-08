Lawmakers eye private moon missions

Image Credits: NASA.

A House panel on Thursday met to discuss ways to boost private missions to the moon.

Lawmakers from both parties on the House Science Subcommittee on Space expressed support for private lunar expeditions but raised concerns about property rights and the role of NASA.

Representatives from private space companies Blue Origin LLC, Moon Express Inc. and Astrobotic testified about their plans.

“It’s time for America to return to the moon — this time to stay,” said Bretton Alexander of Blue Origin in an opening statement. Blue Origin was founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and is “committed to building the next generation of space transportation infrastructure.”

Read more


