Lawmakers Fight to End US Support of Saudi-Led Strikes in Yemen

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday urged Senators to block an imminent vote on a historic war powers resolution that would end U.S. support of the Saudi-led strikes in Yemen.

The Kentucky Republican said a bill sponsored by Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., “is neither precise enough or prudent enough,” to protect the 70-year alliance between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

The measure, slated to come up Wednesday afternoon, would impose an unprecedented check on the executive branch to use military force abroad.

