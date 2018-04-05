Lawmakers Finalize Bill to Completely Defund Planned Parenthood

The recent omnibus spending bill passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last month continues the more than $500 million in taxpayer dollars Planned Parenthood receives each year. Lawmakers in Nebraska, however, are working to stop taxpayer-funded abortion in their state.

On Tuesday, Nebraska legislators passed a bill to end funding for government-supported abortion facilities, including Planned Parenthood, as part Nebraska’s budget package, Omaha World-Herald reported.

Approved 38-6, the measure will now head to the desk of Republican Governor Pete Ricketts who introduced the plan to stop taxpayer-funded abortion into the family-planning measure of the budget.

