Lawmakers Finalize Bill to Completely Defund Planned Parenthood

Image Credits: Fibonacci Blue, Flickr.

The recent omnibus spending bill passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last month continues the more than $500 million in taxpayer dollars Planned Parenthood receives each year. Lawmakers in Nebraska, however, are working to stop taxpayer-funded abortion in their state.

On Tuesday, Nebraska legislators passed a bill to end funding for government-supported abortion facilities, including Planned Parenthood, as part Nebraska’s budget package, Omaha World-Herald reported.

Approved 38-6, the measure will now head to the desk of Republican Governor Pete Ricketts who introduced the plan to stop taxpayer-funded abortion into the family-planning measure of the budget.

Read more


Related Articles

EPA Employee Downloaded ‘Boycott Trump’ App on Government Phone

EPA Employee Downloaded ‘Boycott Trump’ App on Government Phone

Government
Comments
Illegal immigrant Apprehensions Highest Levels Since Trump Took Office

Illegal immigrant Apprehensions Highest Levels Since Trump Took Office

Government
Comments

Carla Spalding For Congress Interview

Government
Comments

Roger Stone Calls For The Appointment of Richard Grenell As Trump’s Ambassador To Germany

Government
Comments

Feds Spend $30K Researching How to Teach People to Cook

Government
Comments

Comments