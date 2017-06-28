Lawmakers Prepare For Forthcoming Effects Of AI On The Economy

Lawmakers are looking to get a head start on artificial intelligence as the technology grows in prominence.

Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.) told reporters on Wednesday that the new Artificial Intelligence Caucus, which he co-founded with Rep. Pete Olson (R-Texas), is working with industry groups to be ready for changes that AI is set to create in job markets.

The Maryland Democrat said that the purpose of the caucus would first and foremost be to educate and expose lawmakers to AI as it develops and becomes an increasingly integral part of the U.S. and world economy.

Delaney was joined by David Kelly, the head of IBM’s AI product, Watson, and Dean Garfield, the president of the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), a trade association representing technology companies like Google, Facebook, Apple and others.

