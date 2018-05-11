Lawmakers Reintroduce Bill to Bar Government Encryption Backdoors

A bipartisan sextet of House lawmakers reintroduced a bill Thursday that would bar the government from forcing communications providers to install law enforcement backdoors in their encryption systems.

The bill comes just three days after Attorney General Jeff Sessions told a law enforcement conference in Arizona that legislation may be necessary to force law enforcement access to warrant-proof encryption systems.

FBI leaders have complained since 2014 that end-to-end encryption systems, which shield the content of customer communications from the communications provider, were allowing terrorists and criminals to “go dark” online.

Thus far, however, legislation to force tech companies to cooperate with law enforcement on the issue has not advanced.

