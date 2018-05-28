Lawmakers sound alarm over Amazon face recognition software

Image Credits: Claudio Toledo / Flickr.

A growing number of Democratic lawmakers and civil libertarians are voicing concerns about Amazon’s facial recognition software, worrying that it could be misused.

They fear that without proper oversight the technology could hurt minority or poor communities and allow police to ramp up surveillance.

The software, known by the name Rekognition, matches images of faces from video and photos with those in a database.

Amazon is defending the software, saying it is a useful tool for law enforcement and dismissing claims that it can be used for unauthorized surveillance.

Read more


