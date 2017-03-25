Lawrence O’Donnell Calls Trump ‘Laziest, Most Ignorant President'

Never one to miss a chance to slam President Donald Trump, Lawrence O’Donnell — host of The Last Word, a weeknight program on MSNBC — called the Republican occupant of the White House “the laziest, most ignorant president in history.”

Of course, he had an entirely different opinion of former Democratic President Barack Obama, who “never once said something like this in the crusade to get that thing passed because he knew how to stay with it and get it passed.”

The liberal host began the discussion by criticizing the American Health Care Act, the House GOP bill intended to replace Obamacare and the differing opinions on the bill held by the president and the Republicans who have a majority of members in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

O’Donnell stated:

That’s why this is so devastating. If you are a House Republican, and this is a tough vote for you, the president is saying to you on the front page of the New York Times tomorrow: ‘I quit, and I quit in the Senate.” “I do not have the patience or the ability to stay focused on this and get it through the Senate, which is much harder than getting it through the House.”

Panelist Steven Brill, an American lawyer and journalist who wrote a book on health care entitled America’s Bitter Pill, responded: “I agree with you, but let’s put one thing in perspective.”

“As someone who watched Obamacare,” Brill stated, “it took 15 months. It was dead at least ten different times. Even if it doesn’t pass tomorrow, they could do something else and they could come back to it, and they might.”

Read more