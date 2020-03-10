LAWSUIT: Wisconsin Schools Had ‘Secret’ Plan to Turn Kids ‘Trans’ Without Parental Consent

A Wisconsin School District has kicked off a legal storm after it was revealed that schools permitted children of any age to have their gender transition recognized, including any name change, without parental consent or even alerting parents of their child’s identity.

As a result, a lawsuit centered around 14 incensed parents from eight families spearheaded by The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty and the Alliance Defending Freedom, who contend that “the policy violates constitutionally protected parental rights,” according to WND.

The Tennessee Star reported that the 14 parents allege the Madison Metropolitan School District’s policy violates their parental rights–especially at a time where the topic of child gender transitions has become subject of abundant controversy.

The non-profit Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Roger Brooks said: “This is a life-altering decision that educators have no business making.”

In an affidavit from Stephen B. Levine, a fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, Brooks said: “As Dr. Levine explains based on decades of experience and extensive scientific literature, putting children on a pathway to puberty-blockers and cross-sex hormones can have devastating effects across a lifetime.”

Brooks continued: “That should serve as a wake-up call to parents and all Americans: When schools cast aside biological reality in favor of gender identity ideology, it’s children who are hurt the most.”

Levine wrote in the affidavit: “For a child to live radically different identities at home and at school, and to conceal what he or she perceives to be his or her true identity from parents, is psychologically unhealthy in itself, and could readily lead to additional psychological problems.”

He added: “Extended secrecy and a ‘double life’ concealed from the parents is rarely the path to psychological health. For this reason at least, schools should not support deceit of parents.”

According to Arizona Daily Independent, the School District’s controversial policy starts:

In April 2018, MMSD adopted “Guidance and Policies to Support Transgender, Non-binary & Gender-Expansive Students.” The policy includes the following provisions: Children of any age can transition to a different gender identity at school, by changing their name and pronouns, without parental notice or consent.

District employees are prohibited from notifying parents, without the child’s consent, that their child has or wants to change gender identity at school, or that their child may be dealing with gender dysphoria.

District employees are even instructed to deceive parents by using the child’s legal name and pronouns with family, while using the different name and pronouns adopted by the child in the school setting.

The parent-led motion seeks to impose an injunction on the School District’s policy.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!