Lawyer For Epstein Victim Says Trump Was "Only" High Powered Person Who Helped Him

The lawyer for one of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein said President Trump was the “only” high powered person to help him with his investigation, contradicting claims by some that Trump is implicated in Epstein’s crimes.

Epstein was arrested on Saturday night on charges of sex trafficking of minors.

Speculation is now raging as to which of Epstein’s influential friends will be caught up in the scandal, with Nancy Pelosi’s daughter tweeting, “It is quite likely that some of our faves are implicated.”

Others have claimed that Trump is implicated because he was socially connected to Epstein at one time and was pictured with him in 2000.

However, Florida attorney Bradley Edwards, who represented one of Epstein’s accusers, said that Trump was the only important person to go out of his way to help Edwards with his investigation back in 2009.

“The only thing that I can say about President Trump is that he is the only person who, in 2009 when I served a lot of subpoenas on a lot of people, or at least gave notice to some pretty connected people, that I want to talk to them, is the only person who picked up the phone and said, let’s just talk,” said Edwards.

“I’ll give you as much time as you want. I’ll tell you what you need to know, and was very helpful, in the information that he gave, and gave no indication whatsoever that he was involved in anything untoward whatsoever, but had good information. That checked out and that helped us and we didn’t have to take a deposition of him in 2009.”

Following Epstein’s arrest, some have tried to play up President Trump’s connection to the disgraced billionaire, despite Epstein having far closer ties to people like Bill Clinton.

In 2002, Trump said Epstein “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

However, unlike some, Trump immediately ostracized Epstein once he discovered the truth about his double life.

According to one report, Trump once kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-lago club after he caught Epstein hitting on a young girl.

Opposition research firm Fusion GPS also once attempted to discover a close connection between Epstein and Trump but failed.

Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express” private jet ferried powerful clients to his private island, “Little St. James.” Former President Bill Clinton used the plane 26 times in just three years.

