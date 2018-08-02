Lawyer Says San Jose Mayor May Have Ordered Police To Steer Trump Supporters Into Riot

Tucker Carlson had Harmeet Dhillon, a lawyer representing 20 Trump supporters in a lawsuit against the San Jose Police Department, on his Fox News show to discuss the latest development in the case on Wednesday night.

“As we were leaving, the 250 riot gear clad San Jose police were there on the scene, forced all of the people leaving to come out through one exit and directed them away from the most direct path to the garages and into a riot of several hundred anti-Trump violent types waving Mexican flags with large 6-foot poles and the eggs are just one part of it,” Dhillon stated, explaining the circumstances of the brawl.

“I can’t believe that most cops in any city would be in favor of this. Tell us where this order came from, do you believe?” Carlson asked.

Read more