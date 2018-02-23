Le Pen At CPAC: "All I Want Is The Survival Of My Nation"

French nationalist Marion Marechal-Le Pen earned a warm reception at CPAC Thursday, despite numerous conservative pundits denouncing her appearance.

Le Pen mocked the criticism she was a “national socialist” and not a real conservative with the opening lines of her speech.

“Hello my fellow conservatives!” the 28-year-old National Front politician greeted the crowd. “I hope you see me as less terrifying than how the American media portrays me because it’s crazy. Yesterday, I was a fascist — today, I’m a socialist!”

