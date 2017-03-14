Le Pen: Open Borders Pushing France Towards Civil War

Presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s anti-open borders, nationalist Front National party, launched a savage attack on uncontrolled immigration saying it had pushed France to the verge of a “civil war.”

The hardline candidate added that the country’s “virtually non-existent” immigration policies were to blame for the never-ending refugee crisis; and that illegals had been pouring into France undeterred for “decades”.

She said: “Our lax – or should I say non-existent – immigration policies are the root cause of the migrant crisis.

“Officials have turned a blind eye to illegal immigration for more than 40 years, and have let millions of paperless migrants into the country. The situation is spiralling out of control, and things can only get worse,” she said during a conference on civil rights in Paris.

