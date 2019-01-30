Lead, Arsenic and Other Metals Found in Fruit Juices, Study Says

Fruit juice has been criticized for being high in sugar in recent years, but now there’s a new health risk to worry about: heavy metals.

Consumer Reports released a report Wednesday claiming that many fruit juices for adults and children may contain high levels of dangerous metals, like lead and arsenic.

The organization tested 45 popular fruit juices sold across the U.S., including in stores like Whole Foods, Walmart and Target. Its researchers found elevated levels of heavy metals in almost half of them.

