Lead in Air, Topsoil Impacts Fertility

Image Credits: Morgan, Flickr.

Over the last few years, Flint, Michigan, has been in the news due to findings related to lead in its water supply.

New research that examined the impact of exposure to lead (in the air and topsoil) on fertility in the United States has found that exposure matters for both women and men. It is the first study to find causal evidence of the relationship between lead exposure and fertility rates in the 1980s and mid-2000s.

The study, by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, is published as a working paper by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

