Leading Mexican Columnist: Where Is the Outrage over Cartel Mass Murders?

One of Mexico’s leading editorial writers and commentators is challenging the lack of outrage expressed over escalating cartel violence in that country.

Sergio Sarmiento, a career journalist who writes a column for Reforma and also hosts a variety of broadcast programs, asked why there was not as much outrage over 29 murders in two-high profile cases in Mexico, in comparison to the recent El Paso shooting.

Leading Mexican journalist asks where is the outrage after 19 bodies hung from overpasses or dismembered in Michoacan and 10 others murdered in Veracruz? He asks why only El Paso draws attention. https://t.co/Y3emPWieOz — Ildefonso Ortiz (@IldefonsoOrtiz) August 9, 2019

One of the cases Sarmiento referred to took place in Uruapan, Michoacan, where gunmen with Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion hung several bodies from overpasses and dumped numerous dismembered victims. Gunmen left at total of 19 bodies in one morning, sparking terror among locals. The second case referred to a still-developing situation in Veracruz where authorities in Boca Del Rio found at least 10 bodies in a 24-hour span.

