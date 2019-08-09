Leading Mexican Columnist: Where Is the Outrage over Cartel Mass Murders?

Image Credits: Breitbart Border / Cartel Chronicles.

One of Mexico’s leading editorial writers and commentators is challenging the lack of outrage expressed over escalating cartel violence in that country.

Sergio Sarmiento, a career journalist who writes a column for Reforma and also hosts a variety of broadcast programs, asked why there was not as much outrage over 29 murders in two-high profile cases in Mexico, in comparison to the recent El Paso shooting.

One of the cases Sarmiento referred to took place in Uruapan, Michoacan, where gunmen with Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion hung several bodies from overpasses and dumped numerous dismembered victims. Gunmen left at total of 19 bodies in one morning, sparking terror among locals. The second case referred to a still-developing situation in Veracruz where authorities in Boca Del Rio found at least 10 bodies in a 24-hour span.

Read more


Related Articles

Video: Joe Biden Forcefully Grabs Young Woman During Iowa State Fair

Video: Joe Biden Forcefully Grabs Young Woman During Iowa State Fair

U.S. News
Comments
Feds: Honduran Drug Dealers Carpooled To Sell Heroin, Fentanyl And Cocaine

Feds: Honduran Drug Dealers Carpooled To Sell Heroin, Fentanyl And Cocaine

U.S. News
Comments

New Epstein Documents Reveal Trump “Didn’t Partake in Any Sex” With Epstein’s Girls

U.S. News
Comments

Leftist Asks Walmart For Gun That Could ‘Kill 200 People’ to “Make a Point” About Gun Control

U.S. News
Comments

MSNBC’s Jason Johnson Says Tucker Carlson “Basically Supports Terrorism”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments