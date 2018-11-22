Leafy Greens, Berries Decrease Memory Loss in Men - Study

Image Credits: Jim Lukach, Flickr.

Eating leafy greens, dark orange and red vegetables and berry fruits, and drinking orange juice may be associated with a lower risk of memory loss over time in men, according to a study published in the November 21, 2018, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

“One of the most important factors in this study is that we were able to research and track such a large group of men over a 20-year period of time, allowing for very telling results,” said study author Changzheng Yuan, ScD, of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston. “Our studies provide further evidence dietary choices can be important to maintain your brain health.”

The study looked at 27,842 men with an average age of 51 who were all health professionals. Participants filled out questionnaires about how many servings of fruits, vegetables and other foods they had each day at the beginning of the study and then every four years for 20 years. A serving of fruit is considered one cup of fruit or ½ cup of fruit juice. A serving of vegetables is considered one cup of raw vegetables or two cups of leafy greens.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Soda Worse Than Sugary Food, Greatly Increases Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Soda Worse Than Sugary Food, Greatly Increases Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Health
Comments
HHS Official Bludgeoned to Death—Police Rule Suicide

HHS Official Bludgeoned to Death—Police Rule Suicide

Health
Comments

Half of Adults Do Zero Exercise

Health
Comments

Report: US Payouts for Vaccine Injuries, Deaths Now Over $4bn

Health
Comments

In-Person, Not Online Social Contact Protects Against Psychiatric Disorders

Health
Comments

Comments