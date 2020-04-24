Leaked Amazon Whole Foods Docs: Workforce Diversity Helps Prevent Unions

Leaked internal documents from Amazon-owned Whole Foods reveal the company rates their stores using a “diversity index” and determined the threat of unionization is “higher” at stores with “lower diversity.”

From Business Insider, “Amazon-owned Whole Foods is quietly tracking its employees with a heat map tool that ranks which stores are most at risk of unionizing”:

Whole Foods is keeping an eye on stores at risk of unionizing through an interactive heat map, according to five people with knowledge of the matter and internal documents viewed by Business Insider. The heat map is powered by an elaborate scoring system, which assigns a rating to each of Whole Foods’ 510 stores based on the likelihood that their employees might form or join a union. The stores’ individual risk scores are calculated from more than two dozen metrics, including employee “loyalty,” turnover, and racial diversity […] Store-risk metrics include average store compensation, average total store sales, and a “diversity index” that represents the racial and ethnic diversity of every store. Stores at higher risk of unionizing have lower diversity and lower employee compensation, as well as higher total store sales and higher rates of workers’ compensation claims, according to the documents.

This should give you a clue as to why our Woke Capitalist rulers are so eager to preach the mantra of “diversity.”



Alex Jones breaks down how people are waking up to Bill Gates’ NWO world depopulation agenda.

It appears it’s nothing more than a union busting tactic to divide and conquer their own workforce so they’ll be easier to control and accept lower wages.

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!