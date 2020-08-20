Leaked Audio of Goodyear "Diversity Training" Shows they Banned Blue Lives Matter, But Allowed BLM Attire

Audio allegedly recorded during a Goodyear diversity training session for employees in Topeka, Kansas, features an executive discussing the company’s corporate zero tolerance policy prohibiting employees from wearing pro-law enforcement gear.

In the leaked audio, obtained by local media from an anonymous worker, an executive can be heard telling employees they must abide by new rules prohibiting certain attire.

The exec states, “Some people may wish to express their views on social justice or inequity or equality issues such as black lives matter or LGBTQ pride on their face coverings, shirts or wristbands. That will be deemed approved because it applies with a zero-tolerance stance.”

“However, If any associate wears all, blue, white lives matter shirts or face coverings, that will not be appropriate.”

He goes on: “The rules now around what you can wear, let’s try and comply with these so that way you know everybody feels good in this factory. I want to make sure guys, think about what we do.”

The audio comes after an employee leaked a PowerPoint slide earlier this week to local media outlet WIBW showing the zero tolerance policy, which absurdly allows the promotion of Black Lives Matter (BLM), but not clothes stating, “Blue Lives Matter,” or “MAGA attire.”

After news of the slide went viral, President Trump called on Americans to boycott the company.

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

At the time, Goodyear attempted to claim they hadn’t produced the slide. More on that from WIBW:

After the President’s tweet, Goodyear released a statement saying their corporate office didn’t make the slide.

“First, the visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class,” the statement said.

“The thing that we were given in a presentation was from Akron, Ohio and we were told it was for every Goodyear site, whether it was a plant, store, what ever the case may be,” said an employee under the agreement of anonymity due to fears they could lose their job.

“We ask that associates refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues,” Goodyear continued.

On Thursday, following days of backlash, Goodyear CEO Rich Kramer announced he’d rescind the policy on Blue Lives Matter gear, but reiterated the policy prohibiting “workplace expressions in support of any candidate or political party.”

A message from Rich Kramer: By now, you are aware of a visual from our Topeka factory that has been circulating in the media. I want to personally clear the record on what you are seeing and hearing. pic.twitter.com/UqqFeFQn6t — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 20, 2020

President Trump was so disturbed by the company’s suppression of the freedom of expression, he threatened to swap out the Goodyear tires on the presidential motorcade, dubbed “The Beast.”

