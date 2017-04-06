Leaked Docs Show How Soros Spends Big to Defeat Populist Candidates In Europe

Leaked documents from George Soros’ Open Society Foundations reveal how Soros works to defeat populist candidates and movements in Europe.

Soros, a U.S. citizen, uses a network of nonprofits and partner organizations across Europe to try and affect the outcomes of elections in foreign countries, the documents show.

Through advocacy efforts, education campaigns and media influencing projects, Soros does his best to affect electoral outcomes around the globe in support of his open borders worldview.

Populist candidates opposed to mass immigration represent a direct threat to that worldview.

“The next EU elections might also bring more populists and extremists into the European Parliament, which could undermine all our achievements to date,” one internal OSF document cautioned. The document, marked “confidential,” appears to be from 2013.

