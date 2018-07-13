Leaked EU Memo Tells Members to Prep for "No-Deal Brexit"

Image Credits: Saeima, Flickr.

A leaked internal document reveals the EU has told member states they need to step up their preparations for a No Deal Brexit.

The report, seen by Irish broadcaster RTE, ‘issues strongly worded guidelines to the 27 member states to deepen contingency planning for the UK crashing out of the EU in March next year without a deal.’

The document says: “Drawing up contingency plans for the worst possible outcome is not a sign of mistrust in the negotiations…the (European) Commission hopes for an agreement and devotes very significant resources and committed efforts to achieve this goal.”

