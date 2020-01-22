Leaked French Internal Intelligence Report Claims 150 Neighborhoods ‘Held’ By Radical Islamists

A leaked classified document from the French internal security service, the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI), has claimed that as many as 150 neighbourhoods across France are “held” by Islamist radicals.

The confidential DGSI report maps out the 150 different neighbourhoods which consist of the notorious Seine-Saint-Denis no-go suburbs of Paris, the suburbs of Lyon and Marseille, all of which have had longstanding issues with radical Islam, newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche reports.

According to the paper, the report also lists the commune of Maubeuge along the Belgian border in the north of France, highlighting the fact that the Union of French Muslim Democrats (UDMF), a Muslim political party, reached as high as 40 per cent in polls and noted, “the situation is alarming.”

Last month, the UDFM announced it would be fielding lists of candidates for the upcoming municipal elections, set to be held in March.

