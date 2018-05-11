Alex Jones reveals what media organizations are owned and operated by globalist millionaires.


Related Articles

Respected Free Speech Lawyer Admits Tech Giants, MSM, And Liberals Are Repealing The 1st Amendment

Respected Free Speech Lawyer Admits Tech Giants, MSM, And Liberals Are Repealing The 1st Amendment

Special Reports
Comments
VIDEO: Bernie Sanders Socialist Embarrasses Herself

VIDEO: Bernie Sanders Socialist Embarrasses Herself

Special Reports
Comments

CNN’s Porn Lawyer: Are His Briefs Legal?

Special Reports
Comments

Venus Williams Decries Modern Day Feminism

Special Reports
Comments

Russians Show Up In Court, Mueller Doesn’t

Special Reports
Comments

Comments