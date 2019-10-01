Leave Voter Frustrated by Brexit Pours Petrol Over Himself Outside Parliament

What appears to be a protester frustrated by Brexit poured petrol on himself outside Parliament before being arrested by police.

“Incident at #Parliament. Police have closed Carriage Gate and someone has been arrested. Rumor someone’s thrown petrol, can smell it from the other side of the road, one person in red jacket being held by the police!” tweeted the London Resisters account.

Images show a large ‘Vote Leave’ sign at the scene of the arrest.

Incident at #Parliament. Police have closed Carriage Gate and someone has been arrested. Rumor someone's thrown petrol, can smell it from the other side of the road, one person in red jacket being held by the police! pic.twitter.com/qsLE1wcv6M — LondonResisters (@ResistersLondon) October 1, 2019

It is not known whether the man intended to light himself on fire.

However, if he is confirmed to be protester frustrated at the UK’s failure to leave the European Union, serious questions will be asked.

There hasn’t been any real civil unrest in the UK in response to Brexit being frustrated, but if the October 31 date passes and the country is still locked in the EU, expect to see more incidents like this.

