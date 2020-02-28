Lebanese Students Sprayed With Disinfectant To Prevent Coronavirus

Video filmed at a school in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday shows medical staff spraying students with disinfectant as they entered classrooms.

Albayan School told Storyful the precautions were part of a campaign to protect students from the virus and to educate them on prevention methods.

The disinfectant used on the children is called, “Microbecs™ – a non-irritant and 100% safe on humans and pets,” according to the Boecker website.

Will American schools begin to rollout similar programs if the virus continues to spread?

