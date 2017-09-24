LeBron James Blasts "Bum" Donald Trump Over Steph Curry Comment

LeBron James on Saturday morning blasted President Donald Trump for comments the president made about Steph Curry.

The Golden State Warriors star said he would skip the team’s White House visit after winning the national championship. Trump responded by saying Curry was uninvited, so he couldn’t come anyway.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Trump tweeted.

NBA superstar and actor James tweeted that Trump was a “bum” and his logic made no sense.

“U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!” James tweeted.

Read more


Related Articles

Clinton: Women 'Disrespecting Themselves' By Supporting Trump

Clinton: Women ‘Disrespecting Themselves’ By Supporting Trump

Hot News
Comments
Convenient or Creepy?: Walmart Wants to Walk Into Your Home and Stock Your Fridge

Convenient or Creepy?: Walmart Wants to Walk Into Your Home and Stock Your Fridge

Hot News
Comments

MSNBC Meltdown: “It Just F*cking Sucks with This Out of Control Sh!t”

Hot News
Comments

Hollywood Elite Side With Bloodthirsty North Korean Dictator Over President Trump

Hot News
Comments

Mel Brooks: ‘Stupidly Politically Correct Society is the Death of Comedy’

Hot News
Comments

Comments