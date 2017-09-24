LeBron James Blasts "Bum" Donald Trump Over Steph Curry Comment

LeBron James on Saturday morning blasted President Donald Trump for comments the president made about Steph Curry.

The Golden State Warriors star said he would skip the team’s White House visit after winning the national championship. Trump responded by saying Curry was uninvited, so he couldn’t come anyway.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Trump tweeted.

NBA superstar and actor James tweeted that Trump was a “bum” and his logic made no sense.

“U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!” James tweeted.

