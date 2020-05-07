LeBron James Claims Black People are "Hunted Every Time We Step Foot Outside Our Homes"

Basketball star LeBron James claimed in a tweet that black people are “hunted every time we step foot outside our homes.”

Turns out that’s not true.

The tweet was a response to the killing of “jogger” Ahmaud Aubrey who was shot after a confrontation with two white men in Georgia who believed him to be a burglary suspect.

The media has spun the incident as Aubrey being “hunted” down, despite the fact that video of the incident shows him physically charging one of the other men.

“We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!” tweeted James. “Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!!”

We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the….. pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 6, 2020

Not only is LeBron James obviously wrong with his hyperbolic tweet, the opposite is actually true.

FBI statistics show that black people are significantly more likely to murder white people than vice versa, despite them only making up 13 per cent of the population.

For example, in 2015, 500 killings of white people were attributed to blacks while 229 black lives taken by white killers. Since white people make up roughly 73 per cent of the population, there are disproportionately more black on white homicides per capita.

When you account for the fact that the overwhelming majority of perpetrators are black males, that brings the figure down closer to 6 per cent.

From 1976 to 2005, 94 per cent of black victims were killed by other African Americans, a statistic that continued to hover around the 90 per cent level since then and been the norm for over a century.

However, when a black person is murdered by another African-American, it barely makes the news.

So no, black people are not being “hunted” every time they leave the house.

The media whips up hysteria surrounding individual incidents to create the false perception that black people are being targeted en masse by whites, which is simply not true.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

The platinum standard of advanced multivitamin formulations is back in stock! Order Vitamin Mineral Fusion at 50% off today!