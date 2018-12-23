Lebron James: NFL Owners 'Bunch of Old White Men' With 'Slave Mentality'

NFL owners behave like plantation slave masters, according to basketball star Lebron James.

In comments made on on his HBO Sports series The Shop that aired Friday, L.A. Lakers player LeBron James called the NFL’s owners a “bunch of old white men,” and accused them of acting like slave owners.

“In the NFL they got a bunch of old white men owning teams and they got that slave mentality,” James said, according to the Washington Post. “And it’s like, ‘This is my team. You do what the f— I tell y’all to do. Or we get rid of y’all.’”

From Breitbart News:

James went on to say how proud he is that the National Basketball Association is more woke than the NFL and praised NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “He doesn’t mind us having … a real feeling and to be able to express that. It doesn’t even matter if Adam agrees with what we are saying, he at least wants to hear us out. As long as we are doing it in a very educational, non-violent way, then he’s absolutely okay with it,” James continued.

“The difference between the NBA and NFL: the NBA [cares about] what we believe [a player] can be, the potential. In the NFL, it’s what you can do for me this Sunday or this Monday or this Thursday. And if you ain’t it, we movin’ on.”