LeBron James Ridiculed After Calling Trump Supporters "Uneducated"

LeBron James has been ridiculed after people pointed out that his rant targeting “uneducated” Trump voters was itself full of linguistic errors that suggest James isn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer.

“And am I saying that the people of Ohio wasn’t educated?” the NBA star pondered. “Am I saying that some of the other states that voted for him was uneducated? They could have been or they could not have been. But that doesn’t mean it was the right choice.”

The meme below was created to highlight how James’ rant against dumb Trump voters didn’t exactly make him sound like a rocket scientist, containing at least five linguistic errors in the space of four sentences.

“LeBron, please see me after class,” the note sardonically ends.

Nobody expects LeBron to sound like the Queen of England, but if he’s going to throw shade at Trump voters for their lack of intelligence, he has to expect to get some back.

James was the most high profile figure to attack Trump over his NFL comments in the hours after the president made them in Alabama on Friday night.

As with many of the celebrities who threw their weight behind ‘take a knee’ – James campaigned for Hillary Clinton in Ohio, hilariously introducing her as ‘President Hillary Clinton’ at a rally in Cleveland just days before the election.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.