Lecture Slide Lists "Sense of Urgency" & "Objectivity" as "Characteristics of White Supremacy"

A lecture slide which lists “characteristics of white supremacy” includes “sense of urgency,” “objectivity” and “perfectionism”.

The slide lists a number of other traits, including “right to comfort,” “defensiveness” and “individualism”.

The image is yet another reminder that the last acceptable form of racism is racism against white people and that academia is riddled with it.

The woman who tweeted the image appeared to be fully on board with its message.

“Nailed it,” wrote Anna Jane Joyner, who describes herself as a “climate activist”.

The tweet was quickly ‘ratioed’ – prompting Joyner to later complain about “white supremacists” Who “don’t like women” harassing her.

In reality, the respondents were overwhelmingly making salient points and making Joyner look stupid.

WOW! Is this the tastiest protein bar on the market?


Related Articles

Fake News King Brian Williams: 'Not Correct' That Mueller Found No Collusion

Fake News King Brian Williams: ‘Not Correct’ That Mueller Found No Collusion

U.S. News
Comments
CNN Just Had Its Worst Month For Viewers in 4 Years

CNN Just Had Its Worst Month For Viewers in 4 Years

U.S. News
Comments

Ilhan Omar: “This is Not Going to be the Country of White People”

U.S. News
comments

Poll: Three Quarters Of Americans Hate Sanders’ Plan To Let Prisoners Vote

U.S. News
comments

CBS News, NYT Reporter Suggest U.S. Scrap Free Speech In Favor Of New Zealand-Style Censorship

U.S. News
comments

Comments