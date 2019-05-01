Lecture Slide Lists "Sense of Urgency" & "Objectivity" as "Characteristics of White Supremacy"

A lecture slide which lists “characteristics of white supremacy” includes “sense of urgency,” “objectivity” and “perfectionism”.

The slide lists a number of other traits, including “right to comfort,” “defensiveness” and “individualism”.

The image is yet another reminder that the last acceptable form of racism is racism against white people and that academia is riddled with it.

The woman who tweeted the image appeared to be fully on board with its message.

“Nailed it,” wrote Anna Jane Joyner, who describes herself as a “climate activist”.

The tweet was quickly ‘ratioed’ – prompting Joyner to later complain about “white supremacists” Who “don’t like women” harassing her.

Well, that was an interesting day. The number of weird avatars and bots that I blocked has to be a new record for me. Also, white supremacists seem to be obsessed with "individualism" and dislike women. Go figure. pic.twitter.com/a7WQMYzCbQ — Anna Jane Joyner (@annajanejoyner) May 1, 2019

In reality, the respondents were overwhelmingly making salient points and making Joyner look stupid.

Good luck building a western society without 10 or more of those qualities. SAD — JB (@JB_Calgary) May 1, 2019

Careful there, next year's slide will also include hope as on of the markers of white supremacy. — Yossi Preminger (@ExoThinker) April 30, 2019

I like how the "characteristics" have nothing relating to the actual meaning pic.twitter.com/OBTxHDKxgh — ringtrick (@ringtrick) April 30, 2019

A sense of urgency? I worked at a McDonalds where we worked with a sense of urgency to get Big Macs out the drive thru window in 90 seconds or less. Is that white supremacy? — Auntie Sam (@auntiesam_usa) May 1, 2019

Is this like some sort of game show where they call some unrelated group of characteristics "white supremacy" to see how many people are dumb enough to fall for it? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 1, 2019

Im just here to get put on whatever blocklist you insane folks use, so I won't have to come across this again. Thanks — RedDirtSport🌐 (@RedDirtSport) May 1, 2019

