Democrats Triggering Violent Civil War, Republican Leaders Warn

Image Credits: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor / Getty.

Will Johnson is on fire tonight on Fire Power! Share this!

Democrats Triggering Violent Civil War, Republican Leaders Warn


Alex Jones calls in from the road to the War Room to join Owen and expose the Democrats’ plan to escalate their coup into a hot civil war!

Chinese Government Responds To Shaquille O’Neil’s Free Speech Statement


The Chinese government has issued a strong condemnation of Shaq’s comments on free speech while praising Lebron James’ boot-licking.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Texas School District Mandates Transgender Education For 8-Year-Olds

Texas School District Mandates Transgender Education For 8-Year-Olds

U.S. News
Comments
Daily Wire Founder Says Conservatism is About 'Conserving Liberalism'

Daily Wire Founder Says Conservatism is About ‘Conserving Liberalism’

U.S. News
Comments

Journalists FREAK OUT Over Meme of Trump Giving ‘Hero Dog’ a Medal

U.S. News
comments

‘Spill Bill?’ Ex-President Fuels Speculations Hillary Clinton May Run in 2020 With Nebulous Remark

U.S. News
comments

Sebastian Gorka Demands ‘Evil’ Nick Fuentes Be Censored

U.S. News
comments

Comments