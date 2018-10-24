Left Blames Trump For Bomb Scare - Republicans Aware of False Flag

The left is already blaming President Trump and his supporters for the bombs sent to top liberal leaders and MSM outlets, but the right isn’t falling for the bait and are already warning the packages could be a false flag meant to disrupt the midterms.

I’m not surprised about these terror attacks against Soros, the Obamas, The Clintons & CNN. I have been warning people for years these Trump supporting white supremacists have been plotting to pull off more of these “Turner Diaries” style terror attacks https://t.co/jsN74lBcck — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) October 24, 2018

Philippe Reines, longtime Hillary Clinton side, just now on MSNBC says we have to ask how responsible @realDonaldTrump is for these suspicious package attacks because of his rhetoric. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) October 24, 2018

Trump may not have personally mailed bombs to George Soros, the Obamas and the Clintons but his rhetoric and failure to address these disgusting acts are enabling this filth. … and we are the “unhinged angry mobs”? VOTE!!! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 24, 2018

The President has repeatedly demonized and called for VIOLENCE against Democrats. Today a bomb was sent to the home of the Obamas and another to the home of the Clintons. This lies squarely at the Presidents feet. Donald Trump is encouraging terrorism in America. pic.twitter.com/fB6H3A8mf6 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) October 24, 2018

A bomb sent to the Clintons. A bomb sent to the Obamas. A bomb sent to George Soros. A bomb sent to Time Warner Center (CNN). Each target has been vilified by the right for years and all have been called enemies by the sitting President of the United States. — Rantt Media (@RanttMedia) October 24, 2018

(1/2) There's a narrative connecting Clinton, Obama, Soros, and ex-CIA Director Brennan: the *Clinton-Russia* collusion conspiracy theory promulgated by Trump and his House allies. It says Soros-funded collusion was enabled by Brennan, engaged in by Clinton, covered up by Obama. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 24, 2018

(2/2) News is coming out that Wasserman-Schultz may also have been targeted. The motive behind these acts is yet to come out—but I do think it's critical to track Trump's rhetoric about *who* in the Democratic camp is dangerous and *why* with the pattern of mailings we're seeing. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 24, 2018

(PS) I know Clinton, Obama, and Soros are particular targets of far-right conspiracy theorists' ire—and that Brennan is at the center of their "map" of Clinton-Russia collusion—because whenever someone comes on the feed citing this conspiracy theory, those are the names you see. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 24, 2018

(PS2) Clinton, Obama, and Soros have of course always been hated by the far-right, but the addition of *Brennan* is what's telling. Wasserman-Schultz was, of course, a key Clinton supporter in the 2016 general election during which the far-right says Clinton colluded with Russia. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 24, 2018

(PS3) There was an early report of a suspicious package at the White House—which would change the narrative and make this appear an "equal opportunity" act of domestic terrorism—but that report has mysteriously disappeared from the news. I will be interested to see if it returns. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 24, 2018

When the Trump family personally attacks you, everything changes. George Soros, the Clintons, and the Obamas are fortunate enough to have Secret Service protection but many Americans attacked by Trump or his sons have nothing. How long until one of us gets a bomb in our mail too? — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 24, 2018

Do you strongly condemn your father using the presidential bully pulpit and years of campaign rallies to constantly stir up hatred against CNN, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama? https://t.co/9D8pov74YX — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 24, 2018

Today, the Clintons + the Obamas got targeted

Yesterday George Soros received a bomb

Days ago, a mob shut Pelosi's event down The mob is real; it's Republican, and it's dangerous. The media needs to do its job re Trump and GOP's dangerous rhetoric against Democrats + liberals — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 24, 2018

He calls for jailing his opponents. He calls for violence at his rallies. He calls the press the enemy of the people. So yes the right-wing extremist who sent bombs to the Obamas, Clintons and CNN is directly attributable to @realDonaldTrump. — Ryan Knight 🌊 (@ProudResister) October 24, 2018

This is what Donald wrought. This is domestic terrorism. https://t.co/bmQQodlOXF — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) October 24, 2018

Look at the Trump-cult on Twitter. Rather than condemn the bombs, they’re immediate and instinctual response is to leap to conspiracy theories that this was some sort of Dem plot. No sympathy. No concern. This is exactly what fascist groupthink looks like. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) October 24, 2018

The bombs left for Soros, for the Obamas, and for the Clintons are the inevitable result of the Trump Regime's reliance on stochastic terrorism. https://t.co/cKpYxHYJOP pic.twitter.com/PEUMRIbON7 — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) October 24, 2018

Police just closed down access to the entire block where CNN is located. If this turns out to be an explosive device similar to the ones the Obamas, the Clintons and Soros received, you can draw a direct line to Trump. He is culpable of promulgating hatred and violence. https://t.co/GrIh86NPko — Holly Fιɢυeroα O'Reιlly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 24, 2018

When a bomb was found outside George Soros’ house on Monday, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough blamed Trump and said he uses “anti-Semitic overtones.”

Trump supporters and Republican politicians have denounced the attempted attacks and also reminded people of the possibility of this being a false flag to blame patriots and Trump.

It could be that there is some crazy out there planting #bombs. My psych background tells me the motive isn’t there for a conservative to have planted these. Clintons & Obamas are not relevant any more. Violence from the left is a reason Dems were losing #Midterms. Caution. — Dr. Gina (@RealDrGina) October 24, 2018

I think it is wise to ask, a bomb sent to the Clintons, the Obamas, George Soros and CNN Time Warner, at the same time that the GOP says there are angry mobs on the left,is this a left wing false flag? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 24, 2018

As someone whose family has directly been the victim of these mail threats I condemn whoever did this regardless of party or ideology. This crap has to stop and I hope they end up in jail for a long time. https://t.co/pajRgM4hYm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 24, 2018

We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others. These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 24, 2018

Whoever is sending these bombs – violence is NEVER the answer. We win our political wars with words (and occasionally cheesy ads) not by hurting people. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 24, 2018

Violence is never OK. Reports of bombs sent to the homes of Obama, Clinton, and Soros are deeply, deeply disturbing. America is better than this. Political disagreements are fine, even healthy, but we should always be civil and respect each other’s humanity. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 24, 2018

I strongly condemn the attempted acts of violence against President Obama, the Clinton family, @CNN & others. There is no excuse—America is better than this. Gratitude to the @SecretService and law enforcement for all they do to keep this nation safe. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 24, 2018

Sending bombs in the mail is political violence & terrorism! It's NEVER acceptable! Let's all give thanks to our men & women in blue that are hunting down this crazed individual! #StopPoliticalViolence#Clintons#Obamas#Soros — Millie Weaver (@Millie__Weaver) October 24, 2018

We should all stand united against the use of violent acts like those reported today against political and media figures. I condemn any such acts of violence, they have no place in our politics or society at all. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 24, 2018

These attempted attacks that have been made are beyond criminal, they are acts of pure terror. Violence and terror have no place in our politics or anywhere else in our society. — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 24, 2018

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. https://t.co/kz8twRfHoD pic.twitter.com/vJMd8Qmq1S — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 24, 2018

These "explosive packages" being sent to the #Media and high profile Democrats has Soros astro-turfing written all over it so the media can paint the #GOP as "the dangerous mob." Pure BS. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) October 24, 2018

If you're equating criticism of the media, George Soros or the Clintons with domestic terrorism, then you're incredibly shameful. Stop. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 24, 2018

The suspicious packages sent to Clinton, Soros and Obama are wholly immoral and disturbing. They’re also a political gift when Democrats are losing ground in midterm polling. The perpetrator is either a really dumb Republican, an anarchist or a really desperate Far Left Democrat. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 24, 2018

Watch the videos of Alex Jones and other Infowars reporters predicting false flag attacks to be blamed on patriots before midterms.

