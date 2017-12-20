Left Blows Gasket Over Passage Of Historic Tax Cut Bill

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Democrats far and wide are melting down over Republican passage of President Trump’s historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, falsely claiming it only benefits the very wealthy and leaves the middle class abandoned.

Leading Democrats like Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have taken to Twitter to complain about the tax cut bill, claiming it does nothing to help the working class when in fact the bill represents the biggest tax overhaul in a generation, with reports of multiple companies already announcing wage hikes and bonuses for employees due to the bill’s passage.

The liberal media and Hollywood appeared equally sullen about middle class tax relief, jobs and wealth coming back into America.

Hours after passage of the tax cuts bill, reports of multiple companies giving bonuses and wage hikes flooded social media.


Rand Paul Calls For Investigation Into Obama Loyalists Who ‘Colluded’ Against Trump

