Left Blows Gasket Over Passage Of Historic Tax Cut Bill

Democrats far and wide are melting down over Republican passage of President Trump’s historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, falsely claiming it only benefits the very wealthy and leaves the middle class abandoned.

Leading Democrats like Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have taken to Twitter to complain about the tax cut bill, claiming it does nothing to help the working class when in fact the bill represents the biggest tax overhaul in a generation, with reports of multiple companies already announcing wage hikes and bonuses for employees due to the bill’s passage.

Republicans are about to take a victory lap to celebrate pillaging the future of America’s children. #GOPTaxScam — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 20, 2017

There are only two places where America is popping champagne over the #GOPTaxScam: The @WhiteHouse & the corporate boardrooms, including Trump Tower. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 20, 2017

Republicans are celebrating raising taxes on working families to give tax breaks to billionaires, corporations, private jet owners and themselves. Remember that. pic.twitter.com/gZX6Iq7C4d — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 20, 2017

The bill that the Republicans jammed through the Senate tonight isn’t tax reform. It’s a heist. Let's call this out for what it is: Government for sale. #GOPTaxScam — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 20, 2017

Something productive to do with your outrage today: https://t.co/XEUb0xLsSl — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 20, 2017

In 2018, I hope you will channel your anger and energy into defeating those who voted to put their donors before hardworking middle-class families. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 20, 2017

The tax plan approved by Republicans in the House and Senate today is a gift to corporations and the top 1% at the expense of middle-class families. Americans deserve better. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) December 20, 2017

The @GOP decided to put wealthy corporations ahead of working families, the 1% ahead of seniors, and the will of their donors ahead of the needs of the American people. We the people will remember this betrayal. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 20, 2017

Corporations and the mega-rich just got a $1.5 trillion Christmas present, while 9 million children are still waiting to find out if they'll have health care in the New Year. It's painfully clear which Americans matter more to the GOP. https://t.co/ynOPnF7rGK — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 20, 2017

The liberal media and Hollywood appeared equally sullen about middle class tax relief, jobs and wealth coming back into America.

WH Press looks thrilled abt tax reform celebration. pic.twitter.com/vv6IhSGTxi — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) December 20, 2017

At WH, official announces travel/photo lid with a "Merry Tax-mas." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 20, 2017

Congress is plotting/voting to enrich our country’s oligarchs TODAY by passing massive tax cuts for the rich. Flood the Congressional switchboard now, especially the phones of Republican Senators. Call: 202-225-3121!! Let them know we’re throwing them out of office next Nov. 6th! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) December 19, 2017

Stealing from the poor and giving to the rich. #TaxCutsandJobsAct — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 19, 2017

The notion that the GOP tax bill will become way more popular once people see they're getting a tax cut seems naive to me. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 20, 2017

Hours after passage of the tax cuts bill, reports of multiple companies giving bonuses and wage hikes flooded social media.

JUST IN: AT&T announces it will "pay a special $1,000 bonus to more than 200,000 AT&T U.S. employees" due to tax reform passage and will also increase US capital spending by $1 billion. https://t.co/jn8limUSe7 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) December 20, 2017

JUST IN: Fifth Third Bancorp announces plan "to raise its minimum hourly wage for all employees to $15, and distribute a one-time bonus of $1,000 for more than 13,500 employees" following passage of tax bill. https://t.co/iv4i2MTAkO — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) December 20, 2017

Boeing CEO unveils $300M in initiatives in response to tax bill – https://t.co/rhC31EpQEu pic.twitter.com/bBPHSpH6BB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 20, 2017

JUST IN: Wells Fargo hikes its hourly pay rate to $15 & will aim for $400M in philanthropic donations next year due to the newly-passed GOP tax bill – CNBC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 20, 2017