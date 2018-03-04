Left Brings Anti-Gun Campaign To Wall Street

Activists on the left are opening a new front in their campaign to undercut gun manufacturers, this time putting pressure on financial companies and pension funds.

Progressives have already seen great success pressuring retailers to limit gun sales, with a slew of chains in recent days pledging that they will not sell certain rifles to people under the age of 21.

Now activists are hoping to deal a bigger blow to gun manufacturers by getting the financial world to turn against them. But the effort could be a heavy lift, with no signs that investment houses will bow to the pressure.

“There are a lot of people talking about it but there aren’t many people taking immediate action,” said one K Street veteran representing financial services companies.

