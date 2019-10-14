Left Calls for Facebook Boycott After Zuckerberg Meets with Tucker Carlson, Other Conservatives

Image Credits: Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images.

The hashtag #deleteFacebook trended Monday as triggered liberals learned of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s closed-door meetings with conservatives.

A recent Politico article detailed several off-the-record conversations Zuckerberg had this year with several conservative figures, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Tucker Carlson, and Ben Shapiro, to name a few.

According to Politico:

Each dinner has been hosted at one of Zuckerberg’s homes in California, and at least one lasted around two-and-a-half to three hours. The conversations center around “free expression, unfair treatment of conservatives, the appeals process for real or perceived unfair treatment, fact checking, partnerships, and privacy,” the source familiar with the meetings said.

Other conservatives Zuckerberg reportedly met with included CNN Commentator Mary Katharine Ham, Washington Free Beacon editor Matt Continetti, Town Hall editor Guy Benson, MRC founder Brent Bozell, Fox News contributor Byron York, and conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt.

Politico speculates the meetings are an attempt by Zuckerberg to get on the Trump administration’s good side, as the Justice Department looks at breaking up his social media monopoly.

The left predictably reacted poorly to one of their own engaging in civilized dialogue with the other side:



Responding to Politico, a Facebook spokesman released a statement saying, “For years, Mark Zuckerberg has met with elected officials and thought leaders all across the political spectrum.”

Zuckerberg seemed to shrug off the controversy, releasing a statement saying he meets with “lots of people across the spectrum on lots of different issues all the time.”

“Meeting new people and hearing from a wide range of viewpoints is part of learning. If you haven’t tried it, I suggest you do!”

That is… unless those viewpoints come from Alex Jones or Infowars!


If the service is free to users, the users are the product. When you sign the user agreement, big tech companies are manufacturing consent to commodify your data for their profit.

