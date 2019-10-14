Left Calls for Facebook Boycott After Zuckerberg Meets with Tucker Carlson, Other Conservatives

The hashtag #deleteFacebook trended Monday as triggered liberals learned of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s closed-door meetings with conservatives.

A recent Politico article detailed several off-the-record conversations Zuckerberg had this year with several conservative figures, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Tucker Carlson, and Ben Shapiro, to name a few.

According to Politico:

Each dinner has been hosted at one of Zuckerberg’s homes in California, and at least one lasted around two-and-a-half to three hours. The conversations center around “free expression, unfair treatment of conservatives, the appeals process for real or perceived unfair treatment, fact checking, partnerships, and privacy,” the source familiar with the meetings said.

Other conservatives Zuckerberg reportedly met with included CNN Commentator Mary Katharine Ham, Washington Free Beacon editor Matt Continetti, Town Hall editor Guy Benson, MRC founder Brent Bozell, Fox News contributor Byron York, and conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt.

Politico speculates the meetings are an attempt by Zuckerberg to get on the Trump administration’s good side, as the Justice Department looks at breaking up his social media monopoly.

The left predictably reacted poorly to one of their own engaging in civilized dialogue with the other side:

Mark Zuckerberg is corrupt to the core and Facebook systemically silences people of color who call out racism. I took down my account a week ago and feel physically and emotionally better. #DeleteFacebook — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) October 14, 2019 To justify Zuckerberg's dinner w/Tucker Carlson, a Facebook spox called Carlson a "thought leader" What thoughts is Carlson leading on? His belief that immigrants are making America "dirtier"? His assertion that women who make too much money are responsible for drug addiction? — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 14, 2019 Facebook’s CEO is holding meetings with the most prominent purveyor of white nationalist ideologies on television. https://t.co/dXZGFzubR7 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 14, 2019 A reminder today that @Facebook has partnered with Tucker Carlson’s website The Daily Caller to be a fact-checker despite the fact that they haven’t met the standards of @Poynter, who is supposed to set them for Facebook’s fact-checking. https://t.co/Pcq6K0kYse — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) October 14, 2019 To call Tucker Carlson a thinker makes me believe #Zuker is only interested in $$. Zuckerberg started destroying @facebook the moment he took money from Russia while knowing what the adds and false reports were meant for. he sold out Facebook and the US#DeleteFacebook pic.twitter.com/NAHdcEi6ec — BeeYou (@PolkaBeee) October 14, 2019

Responding to Politico, a Facebook spokesman released a statement saying, “For years, Mark Zuckerberg has met with elected officials and thought leaders all across the political spectrum.”

Zuckerberg seemed to shrug off the controversy, releasing a statement saying he meets with “lots of people across the spectrum on lots of different issues all the time.”

“Meeting new people and hearing from a wide range of viewpoints is part of learning. If you haven’t tried it, I suggest you do!”

That is… unless those viewpoints come from Alex Jones or Infowars!



