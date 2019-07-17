Left Calls Transgender Facility “Concentration Camp”

Image Credits: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Among the ICE detention centers Democratic leaders are calling “concentration camps” is a unit dedicated specifically for transgender migrants.

The specialized unit features amenities like TVs, an outdoor recreational area, and a library as well as a medical staff “trained in [the] best practices for the care of transgender individuals,” including courses teaching detainees how to look more feminine.

“This is the self-grooming class and the self-presentation class,” said a woman instructing a crowded room. “We’re going to learn about hair, makeup, and how to present yourself to the public so that your femininity is more apparent than just someone looking at you and questioning what your gender is.”

Watch the official ICE Footage Below:

The video features a detainee performing a rendition of the love song “Time to Say Goodbye” made famous by Andrea Bocelli.

Located in Milan, New Mexico, ICE added the transgender unit to the Cibola County Correctional Center in 2017.

The following are promotional tweets from ICE’s official Twitter:














Moreover, the transgender detainees are visited twice a week by a New Mexico-based legal aid organization – reportedly not affiliated with the government – to assist the asylum process by helping them prepare for their cases.

Interestingly, Mexico is reportedly not accepting asylum-seekers rejected by the U.S. claiming to be LGBT, said U.S. border officials to the Washington Examiner Tuesday.

“Mexican immigration is not taking anybody back into Mexico under the MPP [Migration Protection Protocols] program that’s identifying as part of the LGBT community,” one official said. “If they say they’re gay or bisexual, any of those, Mexico won’t take them back.”

“[U.S. border authorities] really don’t want that to get out,” adds the official.

“And I would imagine the Mexican government doesn’t want that to get out either,” the official continued. “As soon as everybody has figured out to say, ‘I am gay,’ then I would imagine that that dirty little secret would be used.”

