Left Calls Transgender Facility “Concentration Camp”

Among the ICE detention centers Democratic leaders are calling “concentration camps” is a unit dedicated specifically for transgender migrants.

The specialized unit features amenities like TVs, an outdoor recreational area, and a library as well as a medical staff “trained in [the] best practices for the care of transgender individuals,” including courses teaching detainees how to look more feminine.

“This is the self-grooming class and the self-presentation class,” said a woman instructing a crowded room. “We’re going to learn about hair, makeup, and how to present yourself to the public so that your femininity is more apparent than just someone looking at you and questioning what your gender is.”

Watch the official ICE Footage Below:

The video features a detainee performing a rendition of the love song “Time to Say Goodbye” made famous by Andrea Bocelli.

Located in Milan, New Mexico, ICE added the transgender unit to the Cibola County Correctional Center in 2017.

The following are promotional tweets from ICE’s official Twitter:

Yesterday, ICE provided an extensive media tour of the agency’s dedicated housing unit for transgender women. (1/) pic.twitter.com/oGOMglzdt9 — ICE (@ICEgov) June 13, 2019



In 2017, ICE opened a dedicated unit for transgender women in the Cibola County Correctional Center in New Mexico, with common areas, televisions, microwaves, a library, and access to outdoor recreation. (2/) pic.twitter.com/skgQil2OA8 — ICE (@ICEgov) June 13, 2019



Cibola’s medical & detention staff are trained in best practices for the care of transgender individuals. A dedicated custody resource coordinator ensures detainee access to care & services, an partnerships with local transgender orgs provide peer support & other services (3/) pic.twitter.com/yLxkPyDycb — ICE (@ICEgov) June 13, 2019



All transgender individuals detained in ICE detention facilities undergo an initial evaluation, including a physical exam & mental health eval, within 2 business days of intake for a general health assessment & to determine an appropriate treatment plan based on medical need (4/) pic.twitter.com/nmvatj7ayb — ICE (@ICEgov) June 13, 2019



Further, all individuals in ICE custody have the unrestricted opportunity to freely request health care services – to include mental health and dental services – provided by a physician or other qualified medical staff in a clinical setting. (5/) pic.twitter.com/pSLF3arAj0 — ICE (@ICEgov) June 13, 2019



ICE is committed to upholding an immigration detention system that prioritizes the health, safety, and welfare of all of those in our care in custody, including LGBTI individuals. (6/) pic.twitter.com/kKwOWvrgv3 — ICE (@ICEgov) June 13, 2019



Decisions related to the location where individuals will be detained are made on a case-by-case basis, considering several factors, including – but not limited to – a transgender individual’s preference, the safety & well-being of the detainee & their ties to the community. (7/7) pic.twitter.com/BnjdEEECx5 — ICE (@ICEgov) June 13, 2019



Moreover, the transgender detainees are visited twice a week by a New Mexico-based legal aid organization – reportedly not affiliated with the government – to assist the asylum process by helping them prepare for their cases.

Interestingly, Mexico is reportedly not accepting asylum-seekers rejected by the U.S. claiming to be LGBT, said U.S. border officials to the Washington Examiner Tuesday.

“Mexican immigration is not taking anybody back into Mexico under the MPP [Migration Protection Protocols] program that’s identifying as part of the LGBT community,” one official said. “If they say they’re gay or bisexual, any of those, Mexico won’t take them back.”

“[U.S. border authorities] really don’t want that to get out,” adds the official.

“And I would imagine the Mexican government doesn’t want that to get out either,” the official continued. “As soon as everybody has figured out to say, ‘I am gay,’ then I would imagine that that dirty little secret would be used.”

