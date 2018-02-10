Left Cheers Kim Jong Un's Sister Glaring At Pence During Olympics

Vice President Mike Pence got compared to Colin Kaepernick after snubbing North Korea at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in South Korea. The sister of Kim Jong-un was not far from Pence and gave the VP a glare:
Kim Jong Un's sister with deadly side-eye at Pence. pic.twitter.com/I0TTX1zI2L
— Philip Bump (@pbump) February 10, 2018
Can’t blame her, to be honest.
— Anita Smithson (@anitalynns) February 10, 2018
I know how she feels …
— marty vidnovic (@martyvidnovic) February 10, 2018
Girl, just push him. We won’t be mad.
— Mo (@modasilva) February 10, 2018
😂 she is the majority of Americans right about now.
— Patricia Gainsberg (@Patricia1Rocks) February 10, 2018