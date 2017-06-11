Left Condemns Anti-Sharia Protests, But Not Islamic Terrorism

Leftist groups and the media are swiftly demonizing Saturday’s nationwide anti-Sharia protests as “hate speech” and “bigotry.”

The nationwide demonstration that took place in 28 cities, called “March Against Sharia – March for Human Rights,” is organized by ACT for America, a Virginia-based nonprofit group which aims to raise awareness of the human rights abuses committed under Sharia law.

“Our nation is built on the freedom of religion – a pillar of our democracy – which we must always respect, protect, and honor,” reads a statement on ACT for America’s website. “However, many aspects of Sharia law run contrary to basic human rights and are completely incompatible with our laws and our democratic values.”

Despite the marches being peaceful, and in fact promoting human rights, left-leaning civil rights groups have been quick to label it under the typical SJW vernacular; racist, bigoted, Islamophobic hate speech marches.

“ACT demonizes all Muslims as terrorists who want to subvert the political system in this country,” said Heidi Beirich of the Southern Poverty Law Center. “They disseminate lies and fallacies about Muslims to spread fear about the religion.”

It wasn’t “lies and fallacies” that blew up dozens of girls in Manchester in May, or stabbed and killed several people on the London Bridge, or plowed a truck through scores of people in Nice, France. It was radical Islamic terrorism, tempered by the tenets of Sharia law.

NBC has also labeled the group as “Islamophobic” while covering the event.

A spokeswoman for the Muslim Public Affairs Council stated that the demonstrations are “against Muslims and American values.”

The statement is puzzling considering that it’s Sharia law that permits committing honor killings, genital mutilations, wife beating, draconian apostasy laws, demonization of homosexuals and child marriage. All of which are completely contrary to American and constitutional values.

Liberals who claim to wave the banner of feminism but who also support Sharia, like Linda Sarsour, are hypocrites, says Scott Presler, one of the event’s organizers.

“The left will try to make this about hate, saying this is anti-Muslim. No, who is affected by FGM [female genital mutilation] more than Muslim women? We are working for human rights and to protect Muslim women everywhere,” Presler said.

“The virtuous left pretends to be for human rights and women’s rights but then they’re defending those who want to establish Sharia law, it’s just very hypocritical.”

Former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn and Trump advisor Walid Phares serve as board advisors for ACT, with CIA Mike Pompeo also a “steadfast ally,” founder Brigitte Gabriel said in a letter to her base, indicating a cooperative tone between the Trump administration and the anti-Sharia group.

MORE: Communists And Muslims Team Up To Attack Americans Protesting Sharia Law



ANTIFA and Muslim Thugs Violently Interrupt Americans Protesting Sharia Law



Former Democrat That Didn’t Vote Trump Explains Why She Now Supports Trump



Founding Oathkeeper Says Civil War Is Imminent



Watch This Guy Call Out A Trendy

