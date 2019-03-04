Left Controlling CPAC, Laura Loomer Stripped of Media Credentials

Conservative activist Laura Loomer was given media credentials to CPAC this year and had them all week until the last day when she approached CNN contributor Oliver Darcy who lobbied Facebook and Twitter to ban Alex Jones.

Soon after, CPAC decided to take her media credentials away.

It is sad when a conservative journalist gets their media pass taken way at a conservative event because a liberal media person complained.

Are conservatives not allowed to ask the liberal media questions and hold them accountable?


Related Articles

Trump: "Crazed" Democrats Engaged In Unprecedented "Presidential Harassment"

Trump: “Crazed” Democrats Engaged In Unprecedented “Presidential Harassment”

U.S. News
Comments
Devastation in Ala. as Tornadoes Kill at Least 23

Devastation in Ala. as Tornadoes Kill at Least 23

U.S. News
Comments

U.S. House panel launches probe into possible obstruction by Trump

U.S. News
comments

Trump Touts Legal Immigration System for ‘Our Corporations’ at Expense of American Workers

U.S. News
comments

Greenpeace Co-Founder Rips “Pompous Little Twit” Ocasio-Cortez As “Garden-Variety Hypocrite” On Climate

U.S. News
comments

Comments