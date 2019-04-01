Left Defends Creepy Joe Biden's Groping Amid #MeToo Scandal

The Left is defending former Vice President Joe Biden’s habit of touching and groping women, claiming it’s just a harmless personality trait rather than inappropriate behavior.

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, and the wife of Obama’s former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter defended Biden’s intent behind his groping, and even the groping itself.

“We all know Joe Biden…He’s so friendly. He’s a close talker…He touches you. That’s what he’s like,” Behar gushed on Monday.

Co-host Sunny Hostin added, “I don’t know if we’ll see anymore smelling of hair,” which triggered Goldberg.

“That pisses me off. I don’t want Joe to stop doing that!” Goldberg exclaimed.

Brzezinski told her audience that Biden is “extremely flirtatious” but in a “completely safe way.”

Mika Brzezinski asks whether Lucy Flores allegations against Joe Biden are "politically motivated" "Are we allowed to bring up that Lucy Flores is a huge Bernie person?"https://t.co/haxOS1Wc9a pic.twitter.com/EavN5CvSEt — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 1, 2019

“There’s a lot of things I know about Joe Biden — I’ve known him for a long time — he is extremely affectionate, extremely flirtatious in a completely safe way,” she said on Monday.

“I am sure that somebody can misconstrue something he’s done. But as much as I can know what’s in anyone’s heart, I don’t think there is bad intent on his part at all.”

Carter’s wife didn’t deny Biden’s behavior, but said in her case, a “misleadingly extracted” photograph mischaracterized her as appearing uncomfortable.

Ash Carter's wife said a “misleadingly extracted” photograph of her husband’s swearing-in ceremony mischaracterized her as appearing uncomfortable, offering a defense for Joe Biden as he faces a separate allegation of inappropriate behavior toward a state assemblywoman in 2014 pic.twitter.com/JefNTmR6z3 — POLITICO (@politico) April 1, 2019

Biden’s well-known proclivities gained attention on Friday after former Democratic nominee for Nevada’s lieutenant governor Lucy Flores wrote a scathing op-ed detailing how during a 2014 campaign event Biden had approached her from behind, smelled her hair, and planted a slow kiss on the back of her head.

In early March, Biden even referred to himself as a “tactile politician” during a speech in Delaware.

“I always have been, and that gets me in trouble as well, because I think I can feel and taste what is going on,” he told the crowd.

Biden in a statement acknowledged his tendency to touch women, but insisted he didn’t think he was “acting inappropriately.”

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention,” he said in a statement.

