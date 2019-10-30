Left Goes Nuts After Trump Tweets Meme of Hero Dog Receiving Medal

President Trump sent liberals into hysterics after he sent out a photoshopped meme of him awarding the hero dog from the al-Baghdadi raid a medal.

On Wednesday, the president posted the obvious meme, watermarked by The Daily Wire, complete with a paw on the medal.

The day before, The Daily Wire tweeted the image at the president, saying “please.”

But according to liberals, the president was trying to trick his followers into believing it was an actual photo!

Like clockwork, leftist mainstream media outlets accused Trump of doing something insidious.

The Washington Post went to great lengths to distort the facts, claiming Trump “tweeted a photo of a Medal of Honor recipient — who was edited out and replaced by a dog.”

ABC News dubbed the meme a “fake image.”

The New York Times attempted to frame Trump’s tweet in a negative light by putting a side-by-side comparison of the original source image.

In fact, The Times went as far as to seek out 2017 Medal of Honor recipient James C. McCloughan to ask if he was offended by the image. To their chagrin, he actually thought it was funny.

“This recognizes the dog is part of that team of brave people,” McCloughan told the Times.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon revealed the dog who cornered Baghdadi before he detonated his vest had recovered and “returned to duty” after encountering “exposed live electrical cables in the tunnel.”

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Watch: Pentagon Releases Video of Baghdadi Raid

Watch: Pentagon Releases Video of Baghdadi Raid

U.S. News
Comments
Doctor Who Witnessed Epstein Autopsy: Death More Consistent With Homicidal Strangulation Than Suicide

Doctor Who Witnessed Epstein Autopsy: Death More Consistent With Homicidal Strangulation Than Suicide

U.S. News
Comments

Obama Slates ‘Wokeness’; “That’s Not Activism”

U.S. News
comments

Kanye West Speaks of “Going Alex Jones Level” During Interview

U.S. News
comments

Drag Queen Flashes Children During Story Hour

U.S. News
comments

Comments