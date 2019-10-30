Left Goes Nuts After Trump Tweets Meme of Hero Dog Receiving Medal

President Trump sent liberals into hysterics after he sent out a photoshopped meme of him awarding the hero dog from the al-Baghdadi raid a medal.

On Wednesday, the president posted the obvious meme, watermarked by The Daily Wire, complete with a paw on the medal.

The day before, The Daily Wire tweeted the image at the president, saying “please.”

But according to liberals, the president was trying to trick his followers into believing it was an actual photo!

As technology advances, it will be easier and easier to make completely fabricated photos and even videos to spread misinformation and lies. Seems like Trump and lying fake news media outlets like Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire trash rags are practicing their best. Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/DQttW2hkb4 — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 30, 2019

Bad photoshop = bad propaganda. The end. — Kyle (@DJProfessorK72) October 30, 2019

Like clockwork, leftist mainstream media outlets accused Trump of doing something insidious.

The Washington Post went to great lengths to distort the facts, claiming Trump “tweeted a photo of a Medal of Honor recipient — who was edited out and replaced by a dog.”

Trump tweeted a photo of a Medal of Honor recipient — who was edited out and replaced by a dog https://t.co/O3VWxMTt9E — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 30, 2019

ABC News dubbed the meme a “fake image.”

Pres. Trump tweets fake image showing him putting medal with a paw print around the neck of a dog used in raid resulting in death of ISIS leader. https://t.co/L2dnrMEnzB — ABC News (@ABC) October 30, 2019

The New York Times attempted to frame Trump’s tweet in a negative light by putting a side-by-side comparison of the original source image.

President Trump on Wednesday shared a photograph from 2017 altered to show him placing a medal around the neck of the dog injured in the raid that led to the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Islamic State’s leader.https://t.co/XUWwq0b9Ie — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 30, 2019

In fact, The Times went as far as to seek out 2017 Medal of Honor recipient James C. McCloughan to ask if he was offended by the image. To their chagrin, he actually thought it was funny.

Journalists investigate the dumbest things. pic.twitter.com/yIebqQ2RKr — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 30, 2019

“This recognizes the dog is part of that team of brave people,” McCloughan told the Times.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon revealed the dog who cornered Baghdadi before he detonated his vest had recovered and “returned to duty” after encountering “exposed live electrical cables in the tunnel.”

BREAKING: The Pentagon holds a briefing on the raid that killed ISIS leader, and gives an update on the canine that was injured in the raid. #MTPDaily Gen. McKenzie: “I will also note he (the canine) has been returned to duty.” pic.twitter.com/FWC1BRSUe7 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 30, 2019

