Left Hopes For Civil War After Texas Walmart Massacre

Alex Jones breaks down how the institutional left will exploit Saturday’s tragic mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, that left 20 dead and dozens wounded, to curtail the Second Amendment and demonize white Americans in preparation for their globalist and corporate-backed civil war.

RELATED: UPDATES: MASS SHOOTING AT WALMART IN EL PASO, AMERICA’S SAFEST CITY

The cowardly masked terrorists calling themselves ANTIFA have picked their next target, and are publicly planning to attack the American border in Texas.


Related Articles

Donald Trump Signs Massive $1.3 Trillion Budget Agreement

Donald Trump Signs Massive $1.3 Trillion Budget Agreement

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Says China Tariffs Could Be Much Higher, Warns EU Is 'Very Tough To Deal With'

Trump Says China Tariffs Could Be Much Higher, Warns EU Is ‘Very Tough To Deal With’

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren supporter hits female MAGA protestor — bursts into laughter during arrest

U.S. News
comments

CNN Changes Graphic as Nasty Don Lemon Attacks Black Pastor Who Met Trump

U.S. News
comments

CA launches ‘cradle to career’ data collection system to ‘address disparities in opportunities’

U.S. News
comments

Comments