Left Hopes For Civil War After Texas Walmart Massacre

Alex Jones breaks down how the institutional left will exploit Saturday’s tragic mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, that left 20 dead and dozens wounded, to curtail the Second Amendment and demonize white Americans in preparation for their globalist and corporate-backed civil war.

The cowardly masked terrorists calling themselves ANTIFA have picked their next target, and are publicly planning to attack the American border in Texas.