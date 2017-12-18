Left Melts Down After Disney Unveils Trump Figure At Hall Of Presidents Ride

Walt Disney World debuted its President Donald Trump animatronic figure for the Hall of Presidents ride, and the left couldn’t be more triggered over it.

The 25-minute Hall of Presidents show officially reopens Dec. 19, which will feature the animatronic President Trump delivering a speech in the center of the stage, recorded by Trump himself, which presidents have done for the attraction since the 1990s.

“From the beginning, America has been a nation defined by its people. At our founding, it was the American people who rose up to defend our freedoms and win our independence,” the robot Trump says.

“It is why our founders began our great constitution with three very simple words: we the people. Since that moment, each generation of Americans has taken its place in the defense of our freedom, our flag and our nation under God.”

“These are the achievements of the American spirit. The spirit of a people who fought and died to bring the blessings of liberty to all our people. Above all to be American is to be an optimist, to believe that we can always do better and that the best days of our great nation are still ahead of us.”

“It’s a privilege to serve as the President of the United States, to stand here among so many great leaders of our past and to work on behalf of the American people.”

