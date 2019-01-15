Left Mocks Trump Fast Food Feast -- But Obama Spent $65,000 on Hot Dogs!

The left is mocking President Trump for providing a fast food buffet to a college football team, but emails obtained by WikiLeaks show that former President Obama flew in $65,000 worth of hotdogs from Chicago – using taxpayer funds – for a private party in 2009.

The haters spared no expense denigrating Trump on social media for serving hearty fast food to the Clemson University football team on Monday.

However, emails from global intelligence firm Stratfor, released by WikiLeaks in 2012, show that the Obama administration spent $65,000 of taxpayer money to fly “hot dogs” to a private dinner party at the White House in 2009.

“RE: Get ready for ‘Chicago Hot Dog Friday,'” said the email’s subject headline sent by Chief Innovation Officer Aaric S. Eisenstein.

“If we get the same ‘waitresses,’ I’m all for it!!!”

Stratfor Vice President Fred Burton replied, asking if they would be “using the same channels.”

“I think Obama spent about $65,000 of the tax-payers money flying in pizza/dogs from Chicago for a private party at the White House not long ago, assume we are using the same channels?” he said.

The corporate media completely ignored WikiLeaks’ bombshell Global Intelligence Files release highlighting government waste and corruption, but they have time to fact-check every aspect of Trump’s fast food feast, including the true height of the pile of burgers.

