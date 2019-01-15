Left Mocks Trump Fast Food Feast -- But Obama Spent $65,000 on Hot Dogs!

The left is mocking President Trump for providing a fast food buffet to a college football team, but emails obtained by WikiLeaks show that former President Obama flew in $65,000 worth of hotdogs from Chicago – using taxpayer funds – for a private party in 2009.

The haters spared no expense denigrating Trump on social media for serving hearty fast food to the Clemson University football team on Monday.

Late-night hosts mock Trump's fast food vuffet for Clemson football team https://t.co/o5587uHLJK pic.twitter.com/MLk79tHgFd — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 15, 2019

Due to the government shutdown, Pres. Trump had to order out to feed the national champion Clemson football team.

So… he chose McDonalds, Wendy’s and Burger King. The same food the team could have got at a rest stop 😂 pic.twitter.com/UaAv4wvsjq — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) January 15, 2019

It’s a minor point but trump serving fast food is again another way he disrespects the office in a way a black President never could. The Obamas has to be so thoughtful about every single thing. — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) January 15, 2019

Libs when they find out Trump served the players pizza, burgers, and fries, instead of fair trade ethically made veggie burgers and kombucha pic.twitter.com/inXgKnXfyD — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 14, 2019

I just can't with Trump. Can you IMAGINE the exploding heads among the "conservative" punditry if Obama had served a team being honored at the White House a buffet of cold fast food? Only trump could get away with being this trashy. pic.twitter.com/FnsCqUnDpa — Spry Guy (@SpryGuy) January 15, 2019

However, emails from global intelligence firm Stratfor, released by WikiLeaks in 2012, show that the Obama administration spent $65,000 of taxpayer money to fly “hot dogs” to a private dinner party at the White House in 2009.

“RE: Get ready for ‘Chicago Hot Dog Friday,'” said the email’s subject headline sent by Chief Innovation Officer Aaric S. Eisenstein.

“If we get the same ‘waitresses,’ I’m all for it!!!”

Stratfor Vice President Fred Burton replied, asking if they would be “using the same channels.”

“I think Obama spent about $65,000 of the tax-payers money flying in pizza/dogs from Chicago for a private party at the White House not long ago, assume we are using the same channels?” he said.

The corporate media completely ignored WikiLeaks’ bombshell Global Intelligence Files release highlighting government waste and corruption, but they have time to fact-check every aspect of Trump’s fast food feast, including the true height of the pile of burgers.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury