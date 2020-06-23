Left Now Calls For Statues of JESUS, Churches To Be Destroyed

Image Credits: Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty Images.

Not content with pulling down statues of former Presidents, and attempts to erase history, the left now has a new target… Jesus.

Notorious race baiter and BLM agitator Shaun King, demanded Monday that all statues, as well as murals and stained glass windows depicting Jesus as a “white European,” should be destroyed because they “are a form of white supremacy.”

Ironically, King posted the tweet after a conservative joked earlier in the day that statues of Jesus would be the next target of the new puritans:

Some compared the targeting of Churches to the behaviour of actual white supremacists:

Others noted that Jesus has been depicted as every race on the planet at some point, as a way of highlighting we are all one race:

For some though, ALL religion has to go…

Join the infowar in style by picking up our most popular shirts AT COST while you still can!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Canadian College Exec Apologizes, Resigns After 'Liking' Conservative Tweets

Canadian College Exec Apologizes, Resigns After ‘Liking’ Conservative Tweets

World News
Comments
Shock Video Shows White Girl Being Beaten by Black Women, Forced to Kiss Feet

Shock Video Shows White Girl Being Beaten by Black Women, Forced to Kiss Feet

World News
Comments

He Was “Defending Himself” From “Racist” UK Claims Brother of Reading Terrorist Who Stabbed Three People to Death

World News
comments

Orban Shocked by Disorder in Multicultural West: ‘Statues are Being Toppled, Gang Wars Fought In Streets’

World News
comments

Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s ‘Pimp’ Hiding From US Investigators in Paris, Report Claims

World News
comments

Comments