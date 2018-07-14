LEFT PANIC: Say Trump Threatens Millions

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced within minutes of Justice Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court McAuliffe that he was predicting doom for millions.

“The nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh will threaten the lives of millions of Americans for decades to come and will morph our Supreme Court into a political arm of the right-wing Republican Party,” McAuliffe said.

Of course the policies of the left literally do kill millions. Abortions kill roughly 700,000 Americans per year. Open borders result in the DUI deaths of roughly 5000 Americans per year by drunk-driving illegal aliens, not to mention the flow of heroin over the southern border reaching epidemic proportions in the U.S., killing roughly 16,000 per year.

Add that together and just the policies of Abortion and Open borders kill 721,000 American citizens per year. That is roughly 7,210,000 American Citizens killed per decade by the policies of the left.