Left Says Telling Overweight People They're Fat Is Hateful

After spending years pushing a crusade against fat-shaming, the mainstream left keeps trying to fat-shame Trump.

Milo Yiannopolous joins Infowars in studio to discuss the Streisand Effect and how the attempts to shut down his venues – and the negative caricatures of Alex Jones and Trump – only keep backfiring on the left.

The left damages their own reputation when their viewers realize the truth while watching Milo and Jones.

“The parody, negative attention and ridicule they try to throw at us only serves us in the end,” Milo states, exposing the trap leftists fall for routinely.

Our own Millie Weaver joins the conversation: