Left-Wing Beer Company Tells Customers to Hit People Over the Head With Bricks

An openly left-wing beer company told its customers to hit people over the head with bricks before whining about receiving an email “threat”.

Chorlton Brewing Company, which is based in Manchester in the UK, reacted to Nigel Farage having a milkshake thrown at him by tweeting, “Note to our customers: please don’t throw our beer over fascists. Hit them over the head with a brick as is traditional.”

The tweet prompted a massive backlash but has not been deleted. The company then doubled down, proceeding to insult many of the respondents.

In a hilarious twist of irony, having endorsed violent attacks against people for having a different opinion, the company then whined about an email “threat” they received which simply stated, “You people are asking for trouble.”

The response was swift.

The company’s Google Review page was also flooded with negative feedback and 1 star ratings.

As we previously reported, after the media endorsed political violence, several right-wing MEP campaigners have been milkshaked, but leftists are now calling for acid attacks against Nigel Farage.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

Leftist Advocates Acid Attacking Nigel Farage

Leftist Advocates Acid Attacking Nigel Farage

World News
Comments
Buffalo Wild Wings Employee Threatens to Contaminate Trump Supporters' Food

Buffalo Wild Wings Employee Threatens to Contaminate Trump Supporters’ Food

U.S. News
Comments

Survey: Half Of Students Don’t Believe All Speech Is Protected Under First Amendment

U.S. News
Comments

Four in 10 Americans Embrace Some Form of Socialism

U.S. News
Comments

Report: Alleged Antioch Church Shooter Aimed to Kill 10 White Churchgoers

U.S. News
Comments

Comments