Left-Wing Beer Company Tells Customers to Hit People Over the Head With Bricks

An openly left-wing beer company told its customers to hit people over the head with bricks before whining about receiving an email “threat”.

Chorlton Brewing Company, which is based in Manchester in the UK, reacted to Nigel Farage having a milkshake thrown at him by tweeting, “Note to our customers: please don’t throw our beer over fascists. Hit them over the head with a brick as is traditional.”

Note to our customers: please don’t throw our beer over fascists. Hit them over the head with a brick as is traditional. 🙃✊🏽 https://t.co/yWPtHPQW2L — Chorlton Brewing Co (@ChorltonBrew) May 21, 2019

The tweet prompted a massive backlash but has not been deleted. The company then doubled down, proceeding to insult many of the respondents.

In a hilarious twist of irony, having endorsed violent attacks against people for having a different opinion, the company then whined about an email “threat” they received which simply stated, “You people are asking for trouble.”

We just received what seems to be a threat. The IP address (185.92.25.227) points to the head offices of @Abercrombie in London. pic.twitter.com/pnvWYIINjZ — Chorlton Brewing Co (@ChorltonBrew) May 21, 2019

The response was swift.

Be careful out there, you might get hurt by an email. — Andrew Bell (@xandrooid) May 21, 2019

Can dish it out.

Can’t take it.

🇬🇧✌️ — BigWill (@tax67) May 21, 2019

They should have just put a 🙃 emoji in their email then apparently everything is ok — Peter D (@peterdiggy) May 21, 2019

I think the replies here say it all. Firing your social media manager probably won't be enough. — MJ Callaghan (@callaghanmjd) May 21, 2019

You urge that ppl be hit over the head with bricks and now you are talking about receiving threats! FFS. — patrick (@patrick161616) May 21, 2019

The company’s Google Review page was also flooded with negative feedback and 1 star ratings.

As we previously reported, after the media endorsed political violence, several right-wing MEP campaigners have been milkshaked, but leftists are now calling for acid attacks against Nigel Farage.

