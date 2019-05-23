Left-Wing Extremist Posted on Instagram: "Should I Bomb Trump Tower?"; Not Banned

The left-wing extremist who was arrested on charges of attempting to provide support to a terrorist group posted on Instagram “should I bomb Trump tower?” but was not banned even as the social media giant banned several conservative commentators as “dangerous persons”.

20-year-old Jonathan Xie was arrested yesterday morning after authorities said Xie had conducted “detailed surveillance” on the Manhattan skyscraper.

Xie also allegedly wired money abroad to support Hamas, which the United States lists as a terrorist organization.

Not being the brightest, at one point Xie posted a yes/no poll on Instagram asking, “Should I bomb Trump Tower?”

Xie later filmed an Instagram live story of himself holding a hand gun while vowing to find a way to Hamas to show his support.

“I’m gonna go to the fucking pro-Israel march and I’m going to shoot everybody,” Xie allegedly said in the video.

“I want to shoot the pro-Israel demonstrators… you can get a gun and shoot your way through or use a vehicle and ram people… all you need is a gun or vehicle to go on a rampage… I do not care if security forces come after me, they will have to put a bullet in my head to stop me,” he said in a later Instagram post.

Despite these clear threats of terrorism, Xie was not banned by Instagram.

In contrast, the Facebook-owned company subsequently banned several conservative commentators, including Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Laura Loomer, and yours truly, claiming that we were “dangerous persons”.

Instagram literally allowed a would-be terrorist to brag about his maniacal plans while banning conservatives for the crime of offending people with words.

Let that sink in.

