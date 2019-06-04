Left-Wing Journalists Destroying Lives in Name of Fighting Trump

Breaking news: Some guy posted a doctored video of Nancy Pelosi.

But fear not. The website The Daily Beast sprang into action. It tracked down the random, Trump-supporting man who allegedly posted the offending clip, hounded him until he talked, then published his name and other details about his life in a shocking instance of ­harassment masquerading as journalism. The man denies creating the video.

Journalists usually imagine themselves holding the powerful to ­account but now they are happy to punch down — and congratulate themselves on punching down — if their targets are politically uncongenial.

